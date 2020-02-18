With restrictions recently placed by both state governments and the Trump administration to combat youth vaping, there are more barriers for students to acquire pods, cartridges and other materials to vape.

Individuals must be 21 years old to purchase tobacco and vaping products, while the vast majority of flavored pods are not for sale anymore.

It is not clear whether or not change will actually occur, as people under 21 may still find ways to vape. Student Elliot Probst said he believes the law will push the young community in the right direction.

“I think raising the age to buy these products will definitely help, at least a little. Those who are underage will find a way to get a hold of these products regardless, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Probst (freshman-veterinary and biomedical science) said.

He has yet to see any changes in the number of people vaping.

“I have noticed about the same amount of people vaping, perhaps more,” Probst said. “I don’t think it become more popular, but rather I just see more people that are able to do it.”

However, Aidan King disagrees. He said he believes the measures taken won’t make too much of a difference, and students and youth will still find loopholes to vape.

“I don’t think the raise in laws will stop youth vaping, it just makes it more difficult. But, if kids can get alcohol they can still get nicotine,” King (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

King said he hasn’t noticed big changes in the number of people vaping, saying it still rests at probably the same amount as before.

“I don’t think the measures are actually effective,” King said, “I think everything they do is not working and kids will still vape as long as there are vapes to buy.”

Robert Dickinson said he is indifferent to the new laws put in place, and wants to reserve judgment for when they actually end up taking effect.

“I think it is way too early to be talking about any effects or changes that have appeared thus far,” Dickinson (freshman-telecommunications) said.

Dickinson said he thinks that overall vaping will continue to reach more kids, and is amazed by how widespread it is.

“Honestly, with all the studies and such that have come out, it certainly is surprising that many, including people that I know, are taking it up for the first time,” Dickinson said, “It will be interesting to see where it leads to.”

Dickinson said he thinks that in the terms of combating underage vaping, the law is most likely a step in the right direction.

“People from all levels of authority over the last few years, from government to school officials have tried to stop the spread and influence of youth vaping,” Dickinson said. “I’m not sure how big of a difference it will make, but it is certainly the most significant actions taken thus far.”