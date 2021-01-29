Penn State pushed back the start of in-person classes and on-campus move in to Feb. 15, changing how some students planned to start the spring semester. Because of the amount of distractions, some students are having a hard time adjusting to classes at home.

Sarah Simpson said she understands the university’s decision, but said it is still frustrating considering how many of her classes are in-person. She said her professors have been scrambling trying to make them work virtually.

“A lot of communications classes are struggling with the same idea,” Simpson (junior-film production) said.

While at home, Simpson said she is still working at her part-time job as well as balancing online classes — which adds a different element to being home.

“If I [were] at school, I wouldn’t be doing that right now,” Simpson said. “I would have been focusing on my classes more.”

Although working while in school can be stressful, Simpson said it gives her the social interaction she needs that she would usually get while in the dorms.

She said she misses the convenience of being on campus.

“It’s really nice to be able to walk straight to class,” Simpson said.

Justin Kim said it is frustrating that he has not gotten to experience what campus is like without the coronavirus yet, but the dorms being closed because those decisions are safer for students.

Other than his in-person classes being pushed back, Kim (freshman-physics) said the adjustment has not been too hard, though he has lost some motivation.

“The environment of being on the college campus not only motivates me, but it’s [also] a lot less pressure not being in front of my parents,” Kim said.

Kim said if he completes all his assignments ahead of time and everyone wears a mask, the move-in process should not be difficult.

Serena Sewell said when she first heard the news, she was confused because she thought the decision was last minute. However, she said she understands it is in students’ best interests.

Sewell (freshman-communications) said she wishes she would be able move in on a different day. Since her mom works on the weekend, they have to make time to come back to State College.

Returning students are designated to move in the weekend of Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. Sewell said she wishes this was spread out over a longer period of time since this is when most students will be returning to campus.

RELATED

Move-in times are staggered throughout the week. On Feb. 9, students who are new to campus and students moving from a temporary to a permanent room can move in. Feb. 10 is for International students to move in. Moreover, Feb. 11 is for students who are switching to a new room from the fall semester.

She said returning to school in the middle of the semester is going to be difficult, because classes have already started.

“They should have put a wellness day on one of those days,” Sewell said.

University spokesperson Lisa Powers said Penn State has put in a significant amount of planning to accommodate students who live on-campus.

“Move-in times must be spread out across a week to allow a smaller number of people to move in at any given time and remain physically distanced while also securing specific check-in times for RAs, new students and international students,” Powers said via email.

Although Sewell enjoys being at home and in the presence of her family, she said it is starting to become overwhelming, because her parents ask her to do chores while she is on Zoom.

She said she also finds herself stuck in her room, so she misses her freedom and being able to study elsewhere.

“There are times where I just really want to go to the HUB, but I can’t do that here,” Sewell said. “There [are] no Starbucks close by [and] no libraries open.”

Cydney Brown said she thinks the decision was not thought out, and she was given little time to make accommodations.

Brown (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said the housing staff also seemed unsure of what was going on. She said when she had questions about this change, she was told to reach out at another time.

She said not only does she have exams during the time she is expected to move back in, but her parents' work schedules conflict with her move-in time as well.

“They didn’t take [into] account that people might have exams or homework,” Brown said. “And my classes are also very demanding, so that’s taking away from the time that I need to be able to study.”

Powers said the housing office has provided move-in information well in advance of move-in dates so students could plan accordingly and make adjustments.

“If a student finds themselves in a situation that cannot work for their move-in, they should reach out to their campus housing office to discuss their needs and work through an alternative for their arrival that fits within health guidelines,” Powers said.

Brown said while she was at school, it was easier for her to manage her classes virtually because she had the resources she needed, and it was easier for her to receive help.

“Being in that environment makes it a lot easier to get my work done and to pay attention.”