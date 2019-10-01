High energy and bright eyes filled Schwab Auditorium Tuesday night as the For the Glory Talent Show commenced as a part of Homecoming week.

The annual talent show hosted by Homecoming took place at 7 p.m. and had 17 acts perform, ranging from dancing, singing and acting skits.

First place was awarded to Penn State Dance Alliance for its dance performance, second place to Lion Ambassadors for its skit “So You Think You Can Story,” and third place to Coda Conduct for its a cappella performance.

The top three performers will perform their acts at THON 2020.

The judging panel consisted of THON 2020 executive director Regina Duesler, Society of Women Engineers president Kayli Rentzel, Performing Arts Council president Connor Pardoe and Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford.

President of Orchesis Dance Company Madison Sheeren said the whole event was incredibly fun and supportive.

“We really love supporting our fellow dance organizations and it is super awesome to see their hard work pay off and for us to respect all that they have accomplished with their performance,” Sheeren (senior-advertising) said.

Sheeren believes this event reinforces the power of tradition, and is proud that it is something that Orchesis has been a part of every year.

“It has been a tradition for as long as I and anyone can remember,” Sheeren said.

Sheeren noted that Orchesis has even made its own tradition out of the event.

“It is kind of a tradition that our juniors and seniors get to do this performance, and freshman and sophomore support us and get excited to be apart of it one day in the future," she said.

Just as people involved with the show had fun, audience member Diego Santos did, too, and appreciated all the acts.

“I think it was crazy how much diversity there was in all the different acts from dance, skits, singing and it kept it fun,” Santos (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

While the show itself ran smoothly, some of the behind the scenes aspects were stressful for Homecoming Talent Relations director Aaron McKenzie.

“The most stressful part about planning this was organizations being inactive, so it was a matter of making sure that every organization was active and able to participate even after their audition,” McKenzie (senior-information sciences and technology) said.

However, the reward of seeing everyone having a great time was worth all the stress for McKenzie.

“Leading up to homecoming it was stressful doing literal logistics but just seeing everyone happy and all of the orgs having a great time was the most rewarding part for me,” McKenzie said.

RELATED

+2 Penn State Homecoming guide | Schedule of Homecoming events The Penn State community has done this before — 99 times to be exact.