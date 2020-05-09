The Penn State Board of Trustees held a virtual meeting Friday afternoon.

Chair Mark Dambly started by thanking the university and staff in their efforts to help with Penn State's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as introducing new faculty.

The items covered in the agenda included:

-Approving the name of the proposed art museum “Palmer Museum of Art”

-Approved revised tuition rates for summer 2020 Classes

-Interim operating budget approved for fiscal year starting July 1, 2020

-Approved changes to University Bylaws

Elimination of the subcommittee on architect and engineer selection

A provision providing for the delivery of an annual capital plan information update to the board

Various conforming changes

-Approved changes to Penn State Health

Replacing gender-specific pronouns with gender-neutral pronouns

Removing Penn State titling conventions for leadership positions that no longer exist. President CEO is changed to CEO and operating officer position is removed all together

Adding new positions, including associate secretary and associate treasurer

The revisions also clarify Penn State's power to appoint and remove certain directors to the Penn State Health Board rather than elect and remove.

-Reappointment of directors for the Penn State Health Board

-Mark Dambly approved as trustee representing business endeavors

-Matt Skylar approved as at-large trustee

-Penn State President Eric Barron presenting the Evan Pugh Professor Award to professors Susan Trolier-McKinstry and Penny Kris-Etherton

-Barron presenting the Penn State Laurette to David S. Witwer for 2020-21

-Barron detailed the overall response history of the university to the pandemic

-Faculty Senate report on alternative grading and Zoom classes

-Three alumni were elected to the board with three-year terms that will begin July 1:

Joseph Paterno Jr., with 14,654 votes

Alice W. Pope, with 13,205 votes

Anthony Lubrano, with 12,919 votes

