Regina Vasilatos-Younken, vice provost for graduate education and the dean of Penn State Graduate School, announced that she will retire on Dec. 31 after 45 years working at Penn State.

Vasilatos-Younken was permanently appointed to the role in May 2015 after serving as interim dean since 2013. Before then, she served as senior associate dean of the graduate school since 2000.

Since appointed to the position, Penn State has seen a 50 percent increase in graduate applications and a 37 percent increase in enrollments.

Under Vasilatos-Younken, Penn State Graduate School made the diversity of its student body a priority, providing additional support to the Office of Graduate Educational Equity Programs, as well as undergraduate pipeline programs such as the Summer Research Opportunities Program and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program.

Also, funding has been redirected to increase diverse student recruitment, retention, and degree completion, according to Penn State News.

“What I’ll miss most are our students and the daily interactions with an extraordinary group of academic administrators, staff and graduate faculty in the Graduate School, who are truly committed and passionate about our student-centered mission, and tireless in their efforts to seeing that mission realized,” said Vasilatos-Younken, according to Penn State News. “Their contributions and support of graduate education at Penn State are immeasurable, and I have been absolutely privileged to work together with them as colleagues and friends.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE