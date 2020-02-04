Brandi Boatner delivered a lecture, “Diversity & Inclusion: Value Our Differences,” Monday night.

Boatner, social and influencer lead for Global Markets in IBM Corporate Communication, touched on topics like “imposter syndrome” during the lecture.

Penn State’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) hosted Boatner. She began the event by urging students to go “beyond the default” of diversity and inclusion, emphasizing the latter.

“The campuses that tend to be the most successful with [going beyond] have a campus-wide effort around inclusion — not diversity,” Boatner said. “No matter what profession you are about to enter, you’re always going to find yourself working with someone who is different than you.”

She said diversity is a given in a college community and that it shouldn’t be a problem.

“You don’t walk around with your diversity checklist and say, ‘Do we have enough gays?’ ‘Do we have enough blacks?’ ‘Do we have enough Asians?’ Diversity is not an afterthought,” Boatner said. “It should be a part of the Penn State culture.”

Boatner said there is a “missing ingredient” in college campuses today that should exist, but is disregarded.

“It’s not how engaged you are with your friends or on social, but how engaged you are with your overall college experience,” Boatner said. “Engagement is inclusion. So maybe you should stop saying there’s a ‘problem’ and say, ‘We’re learning how to be more inclusive.’”

She defined inclusion as the creation of a safe place where everyone can be who they truly are and share their insights, thoughts and perspectives. Additionally, she spoke about imposter syndrome — the pattern when an individual doubts themselves and their accomplishments, causing them to fear being exposed to the surrounding community.

Boatner also spoke about covering, “a strategy through which an individual downplays a known stigmatized identity to blend into the mainstream.” She said that is appearance-, advocacy-, affiliation- and association-based.

She also discussed passing, when an individual identifies to a group that isn't visible to a passerby.

Boatner provided statistics from New York University’s Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. She stated that in the average American workplace, 61% of the employees are covering. The study broke down research further into different sexual orientations and races.

“Seriously, this is how you know you have a problem,” Boatner said. “Forty-five percent of straight, white men are covering in workplaces.”

Boatner ended her discussion by listing some potential benefits of having a diverse and inclusive work environment, including connections, career growth, travel, innovation and creativity.

Admittedly, Boatner said she feared nobody would attend her lecture because people would assume she was speaking about race and ethnicity in commemoration of Black History Month. However, she said she wanted to do more to help students and better the college environment.

“I’m not here to talk about race and ethnicity," Boatner said. "I’m here to say, ‘can we just talk about how to get our [expletive] together?’”

Boatner shared her mantra — get out of your feelings and get into your fabulous — with the audience before the question-and-answer portion of the event.

Gamma Phi Beta sisters Anna Kirk and Blair Nelson — the same sorority Boatner was a member of in college — attended the lecture for extra credit, but said they were surprised at how much they enjoyed the event.

“When she said that it was going to be on diversity and inclusion, I anticipated that it would be a preachy and include us less in the conversation,” Nelson (sophomore-public relations and English) said.

Kirk echoed Nelson, saying she was surprised at how much Boatner included the audience in the lecture.

“I could listen to her talk all day,” Kirk (sophomore-advertising) said. “I had no idea there was a definition for imposter syndrome — that’s exactly how I feel. This lecture definitely caused a lot of thought provoking self-reflection.”