Penn State will be able take a comprehensive look at instructors’ and departments’ course plans across all commonwealth campuses by July 6 after adjustments to classes have been made in correlation with the university's plan to operate amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

These plans will indicate whether certain classes will be moved from traditional in-person instruction to remote or online.

The university is considering factors such as room availability, class size and physical distancing capabilities to make decisions for the health and safety of all faculty and students, according to Powers.

Although students can view “preliminary” information regarding a class’s mode of instruction on LionPATH, information is still subject to change.

Additionally, the university plans to provide opportunities no later than the third week of July for students to potentially change their schedules to accommodate their preferences of in-class or remote instruction.

Powers said that the university encourages students to consult their academic advisors prior to make scheduling changes and asks that students remain patient as plans are put in place.

