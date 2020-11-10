The Student Restorative Justice Initiative will host an informational webinar on Friday discussing “how to start and run a justice-impacted student organization.”

In an email, Divine Lipscomb, the president of the sRJI, said the event will discuss what a justice-impacted student organization is and how students can start and run one.

“Our hope for the upcoming year is that, armed with the knowledge and tools from the [webinar], justice-impacted students across all Penn State campuses will start their own JISOs,” Lipscomb said.

Promotional materials for the event define “justice-impacted” as students who are formerly incarcerated or are “system-impacted,” which includes those who have arrests or convictions but no incarceration time and those who have been impacted by the incarceration of loved ones.

The webinar, which is co-hosted by Penn State’s Criminal Justice Research Center, is part of the sRJI’s larger efforts to create organizations and resources for justice-impacted graduate and undergraduate students across all Penn State campuses, according to Lipscomb.

The panelists for the event are all formerly incarcerated and include Daniela Medina, a student at UC Berkeley and a member of its Underground Scholars Initiative; Violeta Alvarez, a student at the University of California’s Hastings College of Law who recently founded the System Impacted Students at Hastings; Danny Murillo, a program analyst at the Campaign for College Opportunity and the co-founder of UC Berkeley’s Underground Scholars Initiative; and James Jackson, a graduate of Evergreen State College and the founder of the college’s Justice Involved Students Group.

The event will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and those interested can register here.