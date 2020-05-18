With 20 years of journalism experience as an international correspondent and freelance writer, Shaheen Pasha is used to criticism from social media trolls. But she had never experienced it firsthand — that is, before a virtual informational meeting she was hosting got Zoom bombed.

Pasha, now an assistant teaching professor at Penn State focused on mass incarceration and prison education, said the intruders began by shouting, but then targeted her and a colleague with racial slurs and rape threats.

Pasha said hearing the voices out loud was particularly difficult for her.

“One of the people who jumped on and was yelling those threats had his picture on when he did it and he looked like he was the same age as my 12-year-old son,” Pasha said. “Seeing someone that young, who could be my own kid, say such terrible things hurt my heart.”

But this isn’t an isolated incident — according to University Police and Public Safety, Penn State received 26 reports of Zoom bombing between March 31 and April 21, with an additional six reports from commonwealth campuses. All of the episodes occurred during university-affiliated classes and meetings.

Lisa Powers, the senior director of news and media relations at Penn State’s Office of Strategic Communications, said the cases are currently under investigation.

“The incidents are more than just disruptive; they are potentially criminal,” Powers said via email. “Offenders could possibly face charges for violations such as unlawful use of a computer, disruption of service, harassment and disorderly conduct.”

Penn State also published an informative guide to help the Penn State community protect itself from these behaviors, as well as a knowledge base article from Penn State Information Technology Learning and Development to help instructors minimize the potential for Zoom bombing to occur.

Boaz Dvir, an assistant professor in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said he took the recommended precautions to prevent Zoom bombing but “dialed them down a bit” because some students were getting locked out of lecture calls.

“So far, [my classes] have been lucky,” Dvir said. “We’ve avoided getting Zoom bombed while providing easy, reliable access to all the students. The vast majority of my students have done a good job adjusting to the new virtual reality and meeting this challenge.”

Dvir also offered some advice for students and staff members aiming to keep calls secure. Among them were ensuring adequate student-professor communication, using the latest version of Zoom, using two-factor authentication and knowing the source of any Zoom link received.

His parting wisdom? Keep things as private as you can.

“Realize that Zoom is not Vegas,” Dvir said. “Assume that everything you say and do on this platform is public.”