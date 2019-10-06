WATCH: Sue Paterno and more celebrate Penn State Homecoming's 'Guard the Shrine'

Every year, the Lion Ambassadors host the "Guard the Shrine event" to protect the Lion Shrine on the evening before Penn State's homecoming game and Friday night was no different.

With this year's homecoming theme being 'A Century of Stories', the Ambassadors sought to honor the history of guarding the shrine with a display of photos from years past.

In addition to the display, there was free food, games, activities, live music and special appearances by both the Blue Band drum line and Sue Paterno.

Paterno, the wife of the late former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, and some of the other coach's wives, famously painted the Shrine orange to help promote the football team's game versus Syracuse in 1966.

"It's a party atmosphere," Paterno said. "It's apart of homecoming, and has a lot of memories of going to school here, it's nice to relive them."