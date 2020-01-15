Penn State has been in the process of creating an all-in-one mobile app for the convenience of the community, with its launch in the Apple App Store and Google Play store set for Thursday.

“Penn State Go” will include features like Canvas, Penn State Outlook, CATABus tracking, campus maps, LionPATH, library services and Starfish.

Available personas, or campuses on the app, include University Park, World Campus and a unified commonwealth campus. Also, students can personalize which notifications that they would like to receive from the app.

Advancements the development team would like to add to Penn State Go include more campus personas and personas that regard user roles, including faculty, staff, alumni, prospective students and visitors. A desktop version of the application is also in talks.

Penn State collaborated with Modo Labs to create the mobile app and its sub platforms. Modo creates apps for the workplace and universities, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, Notre Dame, Princeton and Georgetown.

The University Park Undergraduate Association’s Facilities Committee Chair Marlowe Galbraith and Vice Chair Sarah Jordan have had beta versions of Penn State Go downloaded on their phones since last semester.

“This app is going to be a very large benefit to the Penn State community in so many different ways,” Jordan (sophomore-middle education) said. “It is an all in one app and has everything there for you in a touch of a button. This app focused a lot on convenience for students. Instead of having about 10 different apps downloaded for different uses around campus, this app now has all of them in one which is really awesome.”

Jordan worked with the development team on a biweekly basis to provide a student opinion on making the app as convenient and accessible as possible.

“The mobile app team worked really well with each and every team member,” Jordan said. “No one was ever left out of any conversation and any feedback we ever had was always put into consideration. The team allowed us to have our own input on the layout, color and tabs of the app, which made us feel very included in the process.”

Jordan added that her favorite feature on the app is Starfish.

“I was happy to see the Starfish icon in the app because that is something that was always hard for me to access last year as a student,” Jordan said. “Although people are not seeing their adviser every day, it is really assuring to know that it is so much easier to access now when it is time to schedule an appointment.”

As a transfer student from Penn State Altoona, Brenden Hileman said he thinks that Penn State Go will benefit him and other transfer students alike.

“Since I’m living off campus, I had to get the CATABus app and I have to check it about six times a day,” Hileman (sophomore-chemistry) said. “Having that in the same app as Canvas and LionPATH would make it a lot easier as those apps are used daily.”

Although Caitlyn Leahy has concerns about too much information all in one place being overwhelming, such as Outlook and Canvas, she is certain that she will download the app for her convenience.

“I plan to download it because it will be easy to streamline all the information I am looking for rather than doing so many different internet searches for information,” Leahy (freshman-political science) said. “I think it makes information more accessible, especially to freshmen, who might not know where to find the dining hall menus or are looking for a class building.”

A Penn State Go launch celebration will occur from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the HUB-Robeson Center.