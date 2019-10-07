Taproot kitchen combines two passions: locally grown food and creating jobs for people with intellectual disabilities.

Founder Sharon Schafer said she had always cared about both of these things, as she is interested in food sustainability and has a son with an intellectual disability who also loved food.

“We wanted to provide a space where people could really explore their passion and cook anything and not be excluded because of not being fast enough, or not having the training or not having the ability for further training,” Schafer said.

Schafer said when individuals with intellectual disabilities are in high school, there are a lot of opportunities for them to “dream alongside” other students. But once they graduate, those opportunities are much harder to find.

It’s because of this that Shafer started Taproot in 2015.

“We knew we could help by finding more ways for our children with disabilities to interact with the community very meaningfully and to create jobs for them and to create community engagement and other very real interactions with life and with people,” she said, “so that they have the fullness that they deserve.”

Working at Taproot can even be a stepping stone for some people who might go on to get other jobs in the food industry, Schafer said. She added that while employers might have to make adjustments for people with disabilities, their work will meet quality standards.

“It's a very personal and human thing that enables an employer to hire somebody with intellectual disability,” she said.

In addition to the workers, the Taproot family is comprised of volunteers — most of whom are former teachers who have experience working with people with intellectual disabilities. Other workers are mentors who will come to work with a specific individual.

“They just have a love and a passion for helping this generation as they progress into adulthood,” Schafer said.

Bethany Kephart works for the Arc of Centre County and accompanies employee Sam Moyer at Taproot every Friday.

“[These opportunities are] extremely important,” Kephart said. “It gives them something to come out and do, and be around other people in the community.”

Taproot currently offers catering services and provides food for the Good Day Cafe. Schafer said they get as much food as they can from nonprofits and local farms like Plowshare Produce, Penn State-run farms, the Food Reclamation Network, Jade Family Farm and Community Cafe.

Schafer said the kitchen will work with whatever it’s given— and that’s part of the fun. Taproot also has catering menus, which Schafer said are filled with things they love making.

“It's been really well-received,” Schafer said, “because, you know, I think we make it with a lot of love and care and with really good ingredients.”

Schafer said the average day at Taproot is filled with fun, but also high stress.

“We always have a clock ticking just like in cooking shows,” Schafer said. “You have to get the thing done and we have to all work together to make it happen, especially when you're doing a catering order.”

Sarah Pelchar is one of the workers at Taproot. She started cooking when she was five years old.

At Taproot, she likes to make fruit tarts, which she said are “really easy” to make.

Pelchar added that though she likes to cook and bake, that’s not her favorite part of Taproot.

“I do like spending time with my friends here,” she said.

She said she’s learned a lot, and she specifically enjoyed learning knife skills. Pelchar added they were able to learn the knife skills from real chefs.

As Taproot continues to serve the community, Schafer said they want to continue opening doors for individuals with intellectual disabilities, rather than allowing them to face a “wall.”

“I think that the goal is to provide more jobs, but I wouldn't ever limit it at that,” Schafer said. “Because again, not everyone that comes through our kitchen is going to be one who ends up with a job. For some of them it's just an exploration, or for some of them, it's just a chance to do something meaningful.”

Taproot is currently run out of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, but will move into a kitchen at 318 S. Atherton St. at the end of the year— a move that has been years in the making.

Schafer said Taproot will host a “super fun” community event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the new location. The event will feature pop-up shops, artisan art sales and foods from a variety of cultures.