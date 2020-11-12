On Thursday evening, the University Park Undergraduate Association hosted Penn State associate professor of education Hollie Kulago for a Zoom presentation, the last in the "We Are Still Here" speaker series for Native American Heritage Month.

Kulago is a member of the Diné Nation, and she discussed her experiences in the U.S. education system.

The talk was titled "U.S. Education for Something Else," which was a reference to CNN labelling Indigenous people as "something else" on election polls. Kulago believes education in the US has always been "different" for Indigenous people.

Kulago also said Indigenous people being ostracized is a continuation of "settler colonialism."

Kulago is from Sawmill, Arizona, which is a part of the Navajo Nation — is a sovereign nation — meaning it has a treaty with the U.S. federal government.

"One of the biggest parts of my own educational career is that I always had the support of my family," Kulago said.

Kulago's parents both attended boarding schools, which she said were meant to assimilate Indigenous people into "what being American is about." They were only allowed to speak English in these schools, and there were punishments for speaking Navajo.

When Kulago's father attended boarding school, he was required to attend church, but he often skipped because he "knew that they were trying to make him think in different ways." When he was caught skipping, he was forced to dig graves for the church, she said.

Her mother also got punishments in school for refusing to assimilate, including having her mouth washed out for speaking Navajo.

Kulago said when she was in school, "everything we learned, everything we read, it was always whitewashed." She said nothing about her education growing up was compatible with "Indigenous knowledge systems."

Kulago started to question her education after learning about Christopher Columbus in fourth grade. She told her mother, "Christopher Columbus discovered America," but her mother resisted this notion.

Kulago said in order to reform U.S. education to be compatible with Indigenous people, it must be re-thought.

"We gotta start thinking in Indigenous ways," Kulago said. "We really need to disrupt the foundation of what we consider curriculum and ways of knowing in order to make a difference."

Kulago said restorative justice practices — a form of disciplinary action that focuses on mending broken relationships, rather than holding individuals accountable when they break rules — would benefit U.S. schools.

Kulago decided to become a teacher to make Navajo students proud to be Diné. She received her doctorate at Purdue University to become a professor and conduct research to "contribute to the Navajo Nation."

Kulago works closely with the Indigenous Peoples' Student Association.

"I am here to strengthen Indigenous nations and support their efforts in terms of education," Kulago said.

