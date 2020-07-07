A petition started on July 3 by Penn State student Brandon Sheaffer calls for online class tuition discounts ahead of the upcoming fall 2020 semester.

The petition, the second of two petitions calling for reduced costs, comes following Penn State's announcement that it will utilize a mix of online and in-person instruction in the fall.

The change.org petition's goal is to provide tuition rates "equal to Penn State World Campus” rates for classes that have been moved to Zoom, according to its description.

The petition states that a tuition freeze for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year is "not enough" and that the university "owes it to all students to discount the tuition rate."

As of Tuesday, the petition has over 2,000 signatures.