Penn State task forces are continuing preparations for a “coordinated phased return” to traditional on-campus lifestyles for students, faculty and staff across all commonwealth campuses, according to a Penn State News press release.

Due to the uncertainties resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the task groups and university administrators are planning for a range of alternative academic scenarios in the fall.

Some options for reopening include combining partial, residential and remote instruction, condensing a semester, reducing class sizes, live-streaming lectures or offering other remote learning options.

The three task groups are Public Health and Science Assessment, Return to Work and Return to Campus and Community. All of the groups are collaborating with university officials and other coronavirus action groups, according to the release.

Recommendations from the task groups that will inform the university's decisions for the second summer session and the fall semester will be announced by June 15.

Public Health and Science Assessment

The Public Health and Science Assessment task group is tasked with analyzing scientific evidence and advising university leaders accordingly.

The group is also studying proposed return plans' effects on local and state governments to provide guidance on campus policies and procedures.

The task force will teach virus prevention and mitigation techniques such as physical distancing, personal hygiene, use of personal protective equipment, testing, contact tracing, health care capacity and quarantining.

Return to Work

The Return to Work task group is tasked with examining topics including resources, operation guidelines, community mitigation, workforce readiness, employee training and personal hygiene expectations.

This group will recommend new procedures and actions for the anticipated return for faculty and staff. Areas of planning and consideration include a "phased" approach, social distancing measures, facilities and employee assistance.

The phased approach will focus on coordinating the safe return of employees and creating policies to support the “new normal” across all Penn State campuses.

Resources and facilities will also address topics such as checking temperatures, providing testing and deciding which supplies to purchase and distribute. Visual cues like floor decals, colored tape and signs will be covered in this group.

Employee assistance groups will focus on wellness programming and childcare accommodations for those returning to work. Current university policies will be realigned to focus on the mental and physical health of its employees.

Return to Campus and Community

The Return to Campus and Community task group will identify the needs of students and develop plans to prepare them for classes.

Public health will coordinate with local hospitals and medical centers to disinfect on-campus buildings, off-campus locations and common areas.

Tactics will be established to support a residential return to campus. Potential adjustments could be changing the semester schedule, adjusting class sizes or introducing “blended learning” — a mix of online and in-person instruction.

The group may also consider implementing measures like staggered times to allow congregation in student unions or activity buildings.

Off-campus and community interaction subgroups will address safety concerns regarding student gatherings with local agencies, landlords and housing corporations.

Health policies like increased signage, ongoing communication and required social distancing will also be implemented.

For more information and updates on Penn State’s response to the coronavirus, visit virusinfo.psu.edu.