After a summer filled with political unrest, Penn State students are preparing for the end of campaign season on Nov. 3.

Though Election Day may mark the end of television ads and political rallies, some students believe Tuesday will only be the beginning of another era of unrest.

High stakes political issues and increased voter turnout have caused some students like Mike Marakovits to recognize the importance of this year’s presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This is the most important election of the century so far, I think,” Marakovits (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of division in this country… hopefully, whoever wins the election can unify both sides.”

While many recognize the importance of the election, others are fearful of long lines and potential coronavirus transmission at polling places. As a result, mail-in ballots have become increasingly available and prevalent in this election, causing many to raise concerns about the security and accuracy of this year’s vote count.

Madison Young said she worries Trump may attempt to discount the validity of mail-in ballots.

“I'm scared that if Biden wins, Trump might attribute the loss to an issue with the ballots,” Young (freshman-criminology) said.

David Wagner, who did not have a prediction for the winner of this year’s election, said the validity of the election would likely end up in the courts.

“As soon as the election is over, you’re going to have lawyers from Washington flocking to Pennsylvania, and Florida, and Ohio and Michigan, and they’re going to just sue each other, and the Supreme Court will probably rule one way or another,” Wagner (senior-marketing and film production) said.

Luke Jozwiak predicted Trump would jump to Twitter, the news and other outlets to argue his side in the event of a Biden victory.

“He’s not going down without a fight, that’s for sure,” Jozwiak (freshman-recreation, park, and tourism management) said.

Zach Watson predicted that potential protests due to civil discord could become violent following the election.

“I think it’s going to be terrible. I think that everyone is going to follow [Trump] off of the cliff. I think there is going to be civil unrest,” Watson (freshman-finance) said. “I think that people who support Trump are going to listen to what he says about the election, and people who don’t support Trump are going to take to the streets.”