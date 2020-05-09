Beginning Monday, May 11, a portion of Pollock Road will be closed for "facade repair on the Millennium Science Complex," according to a Penn State News release.

The section between Shortlidge Road and Bigler Road and part of the sidewalk will be closed until Friday, June 26.

During that period, the CATABus stops outside the complex and the White Building will be closed. Temporary stops will be available opposite of the Nittany Community Center and Hastings Road stops, according to the release.

Some bus routes will follow detours, but will arrive at their normal locations.

Additionally, the service parking space behind the Thomas Building will still be available for use.

For more information, visit CATA's website.