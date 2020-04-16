Following the Smeal College of Business’ decision Monday to enact changes in the entrance-to-major requirements for sophomores, the college announced further adjustments for current freshmen on Friday.

All nine majors offered through the college no longer have entrance-to-major course grade point average requirements for first-year students admitted in summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020.

Cumulative GPA requirements have also been lowered from a 3.2 to a 3.1 for students pursuing degrees in corporate innovation and entrepreneurship, management, management information systems, and risk management.

Previously, Smeal announced students pursuing accounting, finance and supply chain and information systems degrees who were admitted in summer 2018, fall 2018 and spring 2019 no longer had entrance-to-major course grade point average requirements.

“The reduction for the freshmen is not as big [as it is for sophomores] and that’s what we’re trying to get across, we’re trying to separate those,” academic adviser Adam Smith said. “The key facts are that the sophomores have their set of GPAs and the freshmen have theirs.”

These changes come after Penn State’s decision to move all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First-year students with questions can click here for more information.