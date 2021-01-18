First National Bank will host the annual THON Showcase on Jan. 25 at 7:30pm.

According to THON's website, the event is a performance-based competition that “aims to display the talents and passion of volunteers within the THON community.”

After purchasing tickets to the event, students will be given an access code to join the event livestream on THON.org. The cost of one ticket is $5.

In addition to the event, tickets will be entered into a drawing to win money from First National Bank. According to THON's website, tickets can be credited to an organization, committee or independent dancer couple.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on THON's website.