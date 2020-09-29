A small room to share. A tight-knit community. Knowing your neighbors’ music tastes based off of what they listen to in the middle of the night or blast in the shower.

These are all things that I had expected when I decided to live on campus this semester, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Could I have changed my mind like many people and either stayed home or gone off campus?

Yes, of course. The thought ran across my mind once or a thousand times.

Living in West Halls was something I had looked forward to, as I admired the aesthetic of the brick buildings as well as having a prime location that is close to many of where my classes might be as a communications student.

As someone who had lived with an extremely high-risk essential worker throughout quarantine, my habits have changed since the last time I stepped on Penn State’s campus.

Here’s a look:

Showering

My mother asked me a million times about how the communal bathrooms would be before I moved in.

The bathrooms are still cleaned daily at the same time as they have been in previous years, but I have personally sensed that many students are more conscious and cautious of their actions.

The last time I had lived in dorms was my freshman year where the communal bathrooms were often left with vomit in stalls from adventurous Friday nights, trash scattered everywhere, and showers that screamed “wear flip flops!”

As it is a communal area, it is still good to wear shoes at all times, but a glimmer of hope has shown itself in our area as most people appear to be fairly diligent and clean.

Cleaning more often

Though the Penn State cleaning staff normally does a great job, I personally have taken it upon myself to clean a bit more.

Clorox should sponsor me — kidding! (Kidding?) Kidding.

Each night, I always wipe down my door knobs, light switches and outlets. I do this partially because it can be difficult to constantly have hand sanitizer on me, as I am often the person fumbling with three bags, a camera, a tripod, my dinner and coffee, among other things.

Out of habit, I am also aware that I probably set my phone and laptop down in random places like desks or tables around campus throughout my day that could not be super clean, so I also wipe them down as a nightly ritual.

Food

The dining situation at Penn State looks very different this semester in comparison to previous years.

While the morning text notifying me that my mobile coffee order is ready for pickup genuinely helps roll me out of bed each day, there are a few issues with the system.

Limited menus, a lack of abilities for customization of meals and some Penn State Go app glitches have proven to make the process a bit more difficult.

I have personally seen less healthy, fresh options around campus this year. The menu is shorter and there has been an increase in difficulty to remove toppings from food.

However, mobile ordering has proven to be fairly convenient and safe overall.

Campus overall

As someone who has had social anxiety for many years now, making friends has always been a bit difficult, but I have seen this even more blatantly this year.

New students who cannot meet others in person and only over Zoom definitely have a rough hand dealt for them, but fear not — they are not alone.

The rest of us who are currently on campus and have in-person classes can relate, having to stay six feet apart from other students and not gathering for club meetings in person.

However, there is not always doom and gloom because of the coronavirus.

Despite being apart, we are all able to push forward and get creative, something that has made me feel more at home than ever.

Conversation and laughter can still be heard all over campus, along with an everlasting faint chant of a student — probably a Lion Ambassador — saying “We Are!”

