When many Centre County residents began to experience hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, some graduate students decided they needed to reach out to their community to be a part of the solution.

The Coalition for Graduate Employees was originally formed at Penn State in response to the University of California Santa Cruz’s graduate student workers’ strike, which demanded more pay to be able to afford the cost of living.

The CGE was formed in 2015 to advocate for concerns related to university work, such as stipends and ways to report harassment or unsafe conditions.

Emily Smith, a third-year doctoral candidate in English and CGE member, got linked to the project when she told those involved she wanted to help.

“When COVID-19 caused [Penn State’s] campus to close, CGE worked with [the Graduate and Professional Student Association] to release a statement asking the university to support its faculty, staff, and undergraduate students,” Smith said via email. “Around the same time, and based on similar mutual aid efforts around the country, CGE developed a way for people in this community to request help and to offer help.”

These ways to help other graduate students included shopping for groceries, transporting people to medical appointments and completing activities like puzzles with the students’ kids to keep them occupied at home.

Toward the beginning of the project, two separate forms were sent out: one for students to ask for help and one to find helpers.

“The forms are linked to spreadsheets, to help people matching requests and resources to see what is being offered and what is needed,” Smith said.

The response to the project was too big for CGE alone, so it formed a different organization dedicated solely to providing mutual aid throughout the entire community. The group is called the Centre County COVID-19 Community Response — or 4CR for short.

Richard Anderson, a postdoctoral scholar at Penn State’s Humanities Institute and the outreach coordinator for 4CR, was part of a group of people from all different parts of the community on Facebook who came together to form the organization in response to the popularity of CGE’s Google Doc.

“It was clear the doc was getting a lot of usage,” Anderson said.

Since there were many people in Centre County who needed help but weren’t graduate students, they decided to dedicate 4CR to helping those residents, as well.

Bailey Campbell was one of the graduate students who first developed these Google Docs, and is now the mutual aid coordinator for 4CR.

“The idea behind mutual aid is that it’s not charity, but it’s different,” Campbell (graduate-chemical engineering) said. “It invites people to participate in the work that we are doing. It’s intended to educate and provide people with resources.”

There are four committees in 4CR, also called “working groups.”

One committee, Solidarity Funds, raised over $9,000 to support 4CR’s efforts. The committee also organized a housing rally recently to fight against the “landlords in State College that have been taking advantage of the people for way too long,” according to Campbell.

“We're trying to do tenant organizing to provide tenants with the materials they need to defend themselves,” Campbell said.

Another committee is the Government Response Team, which brings the needs of the local community to a bi-weekly meeting with the State College Borough or county officials.

There’s also the Outreach committee, which gets in touch with Centre County residents and manages 4CR's social media platforms. The team manages the website and makes sure there are lists of food, shelter options and any other kind of help available.

“As coordinator of the Outreach working group, I focus on making sure we reach as many people in Centre County as possible to let them know we exist,” Anderson said. “I let them know that we can offer help, and that we offer infrastructure for people that want to get involved.”

The Outreach group works with YMCAs, churches and other organizations to help get the word out. They also frequently hold “phone-mediated” or “text-mediated” sessions with community members they’re helping.

“[The sessions are] when the organization gets on the phone and asks [community members] to attend a particular event or take an action,” Anderson said.

Anderson added that if community members need or want help, they should get in touch with the organization.

Anderson said he is committed to listening to the needs of Centre County residents to work side-by-side with them toward a solution — for example, one individual reached out to Anderson on Facebook with concerns about people in jail during the pandemic.

“We became involved in meeting with Centre County officials to ask about conditions in county jail,” Anderson said. “We pressed them to make sure they were taking as many safety precautions as possible to keep them safe.”

The final committee is the Mutual Aid Working Group. This group took the original CGE form and translated it to different languages, including Spanish and Mandarin, to help aid different communities in Centre County.

4CR also matched volunteers with families who asked for help, and specifically asked for bilingual people to help families who may not speak English.

Celeste Diaz Ferraro, a Ph.D. candidate in management and organizational studies, speaks both Spanish and English and decided to offer her support to the mutual aid efforts.

“More than 100 individuals and families signed up asking for help,” Diaz Ferraro said. “Speaking Spanish is a unique skill I have, so I put my efforts there.”

Originally from Texas, Diaz Ferraro said speaking Spanish and being familiar with the Spanish-speaking community is completely normal for her and something she never gave a second thought.

“The Spanish-speaking community here in State College is often times invisible to our broader community,” Diaz Ferraro said. “Many members of these families lost their jobs, and they’re raising kids.”

The volunteers began by seeing what kind of work they could do for these families. They did simpler tasks, like getting them groceries, but they also helped them with more difficult processes, such as accessing Centre Helps — a State College nonprofit organization that provides resources to anyone in need of support.

The mutual aid volunteers act as translators for the families, helping them talk on the phone and connecting them to help and resources. They also put them in contact with religious organizations, which can give them a sense of community since oftentimes non-citizens are denied assistance based on their immigrant status.

“I think that’s really important in the mutual aid efforts,” Diaz Ferraro said. “We're not coming to the families and saying ‘Let us help you,’ we're working together. We're giving them a sense of control, ownership, destiny and daily life.”

Diaz Ferraro also raised about $7,000 for her own 4CR fundraiser, which she called the Tamale Fundraiser.

As a Ph.D. student studying entrepreneurship, Diaz Ferraro put her studies to use by strategizing a way to make money through working with families who had lost their jobs.

Since most of the families Diaz Ferraro worked with are from Guatemala or Mexico, they made tamales to sell to the State College community.

“The real heroes were the families themselves,” Diaz Ferraro said. “They started cooking Saturday morning and they cooked all through the weekend. They were amazing. They worked so hard to get everything out there.”

One State College restaurant volunteered their kitchen for the cooking, and 20 people volunteered to drive and deliver the tamales to members of the community. One volunteer even developed a mapping system to get the food out all across Centre County.

Diaz Ferraro said she expected the fundraisers to sell about 200 or 300 tamales, which “would have been great.” But the fundraiser ended up selling more than 200 pieces of flan, 200 pieces of tres leches cake and 1,500 tamales within 36 hours of posting advertisement fliers.

“As a result of that, between the work we did, all of the [Spanish-speaking] families have been able to pay their rent this month,” Diaz Ferraro said. “Right now, nobody is in danger of eviction.”

They were even able to buy a new bed for a pregnant woman whose bed broke.

“It feels good to be working side-by-side with people who are working really hard to build a better life for themselves,” Diaz Ferraro said. “Many of these families came from really dangerous situations and have had to cope with completely starting their lives over. And so it's really gratifying for me personally to be part of helping them feel part of this community.”

Although Centre County is moving into the green phase, the impacts of the coronavirus are far from over.

“We're going to keep talking to people in the county,” Anderson said about the future of 4CR. “We’re going to adjust 4CR’s goals and strategies based on what people in the county tell me what their needs are.”