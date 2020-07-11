Penn State’s Students Teaching Students program released a compilation of all courses currently listed as “in-person” for the fall semester to help international students continue their education in light of new federal immigration requirements.

Earlier in the week, the Student and Exchange Visitor Program announced changes to its online study policy for international college students.

This fall semester, SEVP will require international students to take at least one, three-credit course in order to continue studying at their current university and remain in the United States.

To help international students stay at Penn State and in the country, Students Teaching Students — a program which allows select undergraduate students to design and teach official courses with the guidance of a faculty member — created a list of in-person fall semester courses to provide these students with a better understanding of classes they could take to fulfill the new requirements.

According to a post on the program’s Instagram page, the list will be updated weekly and include first year seminars, graduate level courses, general education classes, electives and courses of a variety of credit ranges.

