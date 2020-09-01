Penn State students are in uncharted territory.

As the fall semester operates using a hybrid system — where some classes are in-person, but most are remote — students predicted how their academic performances will be affected by this new version of instruction.

Renee Breuninger, whose classes are exclusively online, has mixed feelings.

“With the switch to remote learning last semester, I felt that my routine and study habits were thrown completely out of balance, [and it] definitely had an impact on my grades,” Breuninger (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I felt that taking exams online made them much more difficult [and] definitely caused me to earn lower scores.”

Though she had trouble when classes suddenly went remote in March, Breuninger said she has some more confidence in her Zoom skills this time around, and feels it will be less of an adjustment because of her prior experience with remote learning.

Tyler Eglauf found he had academic success when Penn State made the switch to remote learning, as his grades increased significantly last semester.

With all his classes online this semester, Eglauf (junior-kinesiology) contributes his achievements to his hard work and motivation and hopes to continue doing well in his remote classes.

Still, Eglauf said he has some qualms about the way classes are being conducted.

“I think the way they are handling classes is a little crazy,” Eglauf said. “The virus is being thrown out of proportion, making everyone so nervous for no reason. I believe they should have opened the entire school and had everything in person, with the option of Zoom for those with other illnesses.”

Alyssa Genther finds herself struggling to get into a groove with her schedule of four online classes and one hybrid class, where she picks a day to go into class and watches remotely for the remainder of the week.

“Now that I’ve had some practice with last semester being online, it’s a little easier to navigate [online learning],” Genther (junior-labor employee relations) said. “[But] it’s hard when you’re not surrounded by other students in your class to help you.”

Nonetheless, she said she felt a bit misled by Penn State’s original announcement for reopening.

“I’m mostly upset about how [Penn State] said ‘you’ll have a class in-person if we find the [correct] room,’ yet I’m stuck deciding on which day works better for me to go onto campus and attend my one class,” Genther said.

Patience and communication is going to be the key to success this semester, from professors to students alike, according to Breuninger.

“I think the most important thing is for professors to ensure their Canvas page is organized and clear,” Breuninger said. “Providing students with task lists and a highly accessible calendar will help students stay on track and succeed.”