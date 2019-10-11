The class of 2020 recently announced it will donate to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) as its class gift — yet this is the 159th of a vast array of gifts donated to the university by students.

It turns out, some of the most iconic sites and landmarks on campus were actually student gifts, with students walking past some lesser known gifts every day without even realizing it.

Angel Diaz, university archivist at Penn State, said the first class that gave a gift to the university was the class of 1861. However, the class did not present it to the university until 1890 at its 30-year reunion. The gift was a portrait of Evan Pugh, the university’s first president and the painting still hangs in the lobby of Old Main today.

Deciding and funding the gift

In the earlier years, class gifts were actually funded through the university by unorthodox means.

The university, as part of every student’s tuition, would charge a $1 fee toward a fund called the “College Damage Fund” that essentially served as a source of money to dip into if students damaged or destroyed university property.

At the end of the year, any leftover money not used to repair property was used by the graduating class to fund a gift.

“They would see what they had leftover, and then would raise more depending on what they wanted,” Diaz said.

This continued until 1958, when former president Eric Walker declared the gifts would no longer be university-funded, with the damage fund being dissolved almost a decade prior. From then on, all gifts were 100 percent student-funded.

In the age before the internet, students were given five or six choices for a gift that they had to vote for in-person.

For example, the class of 1966 voted in Rec Hall to erect the sundial on Old Main Lawn. The sundial won with 673 out of 1,641 votes casted.

In terms of how students have decided what to vote for, Diaz said it depended on the era these graduating classes come from — such as scholarships during eras like the Great Depression and Civil War memorials during the late 19th century.

“It really depends on the time period and what the students feel like they need,” Diaz said.

Old Main Clock Tower, class of 1904

Old Main’s iconic clock tower was the first gift to be presented at the graduation of the senior class, instead of later during a reunion or other event.

Old Main was originally built in 1857, before a fire ravaged a large portion of the western roof. It was repaired in 1895, when the elevated roof and familiar square tower in the center were added.

The class of 1904 donated a clock for the tower, purchasing the massive time-keeper for $765. When the original Old Main was torn down in 1929, the tower and clock were reserved, and later added back to the current Old Main that Penn State knows today.

It did not have any bell chimes, however, until the class of 1937 gifted Westminster chimes and the clock became electrified, giving the whole campus the iconic booming chime that rang every fifteen minutes, which has since been replaced with a speaker system.

Lion Shrine, class of 1940

That’s right, arguably the most iconic Penn State landmark of all time was a class gift.

The class of 1940 paid about $5,000 for sculptor Heinz Warnake to create a sculpted statue in the image of the Nittany Lion.

The idea for the shrine sought to serve as a central point for students to hold pep rallies and other events, as well as a place to come together as a student body.

“They already had the Nittany Lion as their mascot, and the students were just pushing for something to get together around,” Diaz said. “I think they were thinking about a gathering place for students that is significant to them,”

The shrine sat nestled in the trees in front of Rec Hall before the class of 2012 funded the Historical Display and Beautification campaign, which cleared the area around the shrine and rose it up so it could be accessed easier by visitors and students.

Additional elm trees on Pattee Mall, class of 1986

The class of 1986 took it upon itself to replace some of the huge elm trees on Pattee Mall as its class gift, as the ones planted in 1890 were sick and dying from Dutch elm disease.

Over $13,000 was contributed to put in six new elms, planted 70 feet apart so they could never potentially touch each other.

“A lot of people don’t realize that these monuments were donated by the students,” Diaz said.

Diaz echoed her sentiment that the gifts are really the student body’s attempt to give something to the university they feel it needs. With the towering elms of central campus being a Penn State staple, it was simple yet impactful choice for the class of 1986.

Honorable Mentions

Some other noted class gifts include:

• Class of 1966, Old Main Sun Dial

• Class of 1998, HUB Terrace

• Class of 1999, HUB Aquarium – "The Living Classroom”

• Class of 2004, Willard Plaza

• Class of 2010, Restoration and Display of Old Main Bell

• Class of 2013, ‘WE ARE’ on corner of Curtin and University

A majority of class gifts were scholarship funds for students, or general funds for the university.

‘Leaving a Legacy’

Over 100 years of class gifts have led to the current class of 2020 gift, and the impact it hopes to leave on future generations of students.

“Penn Staters always look to give back and to help the next generation of students,” Steve Wagman, former president of the Penn State Alumni Association, said. “That’s what the class gift is all about, leaving a legacy.”

Wagman said that while some of the most iconic sites on campus are great, he is excited to see an upward trend in senior classes moving away from the material and focusing on the students that will come after them.

“For a long time, the class gifts, were, I’ll say, visible. I think they’re all great, but they’re all iconic things that you can see on campus,” Wagman said. “The more recent class gifts are more supportive to some of the challenges that our student population has. Most recently, the focus has been on, ‘Let’s make sure our students are healthy,’ and I think that’s a significant statement on the part of the students.”

A full list of class gifts can be found at https://libraries.psu.edu/about/collections/penn-state-university-park-campus-history-collection/penn-state-class-gifts.