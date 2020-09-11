Succulents are a college student’s best friend, as they are notoriously easy to care for.

Through his Instagram account @the.plant.man9, Will Rebert is repurposing discarded beer and iced tea cans as homes for plants, with growing success.

Rebert (sophomore-environmental resource management) said he has always had a bit of a green thumb and has been “doing the whole succulent thing for a while.”

Between posting about his personal succulent garden and doing small arrangements for friends, he was slowly but surely talked into starting an account to cater to those who are looking for plant friends.

Since launching his official “Plant Man” account on Aug. 16, he has received over 60 orders. He runs his business out of his apartment, which he said he is able to do thanks to the patience of his roommates.

“The most popular [orders] have been beer cans and Peace Tea cans. I just cut the tops off and put the succulents in there, or I… cut out the side and put them across,” he said. “I also have the shot glasses [which are popular, too].”

The cans, he said, are usually given to him by friends who know of his business. At his request, they send their used cans his way for repurposing.

Rebert also sells succulents in animal-shaped planters, open vases and an assortment of terrariums, and says he is always open to craft a custom order.

College students might find themselves living among empty cans — and as it turns out, succulents are able to live happily within them.

“Most of the time, plants will grow to the size of their container. As long as you have the correct plants… they tend to do well,” Rebert said. “If they do get too big, I tell people to contact me and I can tell them how to cut them and replant them.”

Rebert said he takes care to make sure each succulent is in tip-top shape before sending them to a customer. Most of the plants come from his personal garden, but the ones he gets from local stores require some work to make sure they're happy and healthy.

“Not all the ones you get from those stores are always the highest quality. Sometimes you need to buy them, plant them and then bring them back to health, so you’re not giving people crappy plants,” he said.

Sonia Protasio, who purchased a succulent in a Natural Lite can, said she is more than impressed with Rebert’s work.

“There’s always something new he’s working on or planning… and it makes me want to just keep buying more. It’s affordable, especially as a college student, and so cute,” Protasio (sophomore-communications science and disorders) said. “He even fixed my roommate’s succulent that she bought from him… [he] is not only an environmentally friendly guy, he makes sure you’re satisfied with your purchase as well.”

Quinn Ritter purchased a larger custom arrangement, including multiple succulents and a fern that Ritter (sophomore-recreation, park and tourism management) provided. He credits Rebert with helping him find the perfect planter to fit his aesthetic.

“Not only are his products impressive and creative, but he is extremely knowledgeable about what he is selling,” Ritter said. “As he was putting together my arrangement, he was explaining each step and answered all of my questions thoroughly.”

Rebert said he is still shocked by the way his account has taken off. With the success he’s experienced, he said he has big plans for the year ahead, including purchasing his own greenhouse and creating a Facebook account to reach a larger audience.

“This summer was more of a trial run. I didn't expect it to get this big,” Rebert said. “Next summer, I'm hoping to get [even] bigger with it.”

Mostly, he hopes his green thumb is contagious, and that he can spread a bit of his love for the environment to every customer.

“By making my plant arrangements, I get to give a beautiful little piece of the environment to anyone who may want it,” he said. “I’m hopeful that it might spark a little extra plant love in the process.”