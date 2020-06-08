Penn State is making SAT/ACT scores optional for students who will apply for summer or fall semesters in 2021.

This choice was made to ease potential anxiety prospective students and their family members may have over the pandemic disrupting the test-taking.

Students will be able to indicate whether or not they want their test scores to be considered in the decision for admission via a question on the application.

Certain programs will still require test scores. Students should see the Undergraduate Admissions website for more information.

Factors that will go into the consideration for admission will be primarily high school performance, but also student activity involvement and a personal statement.

Penn State’s application for summer/fall 2021 will be open on August 1.