Penn State's Board of Trustees announced it will repurpose its existing Compensation Committee as the Equity and Human Resources Committee.

According to a Penn State News release, the newly repurposed committee will review current policies, including representing all aspects of diversity through the recruiting, enrolling, retaining and graduating of students.

The committee aims to enhance diversity in the racial and gender composition of faculty and staff at all levels; provide accessibility, accommodation and support for veterans and people with disabilities; and engage qualified diversity business enterprises as suppliers of goods and services, according to the release.

Penn State President Eric Barron also established the Select Penn State Presidential Commission at a virtual town hall on Friday to discuss racism and bias. Individuals can be nominated for the committee at actiontogether.psu.edu.

The board is seeking to further diversify itself by at least 50% by 2025. According to Penn State News, 32% of the board's 38 member seats are held by underrepresented groups.