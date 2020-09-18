Virginia Eubanks, author of “Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor,” will deliver this year’s Lippin Lecture in Ethics, the Rock Ethics Institute’s annual lecture on justice, ethics and science.

According to a Penn State press release, Eubanks’ lecture will deal with themes from her book, including “the impacts of data mining, policy algorithms, and predictive risk models on poor and working-class people in America and how they relate to the current pandemic.”

According to the press release, Eubanks is an associate professor of political science at the University at Albany, SUNY, and her book received the 2018 McGannon Center Book Prize.

Eubanks’ lecture will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, and will be followed by a discussion led by Sarah Rajtmajer of the Rock Ethics Institute and Pamela VanHaitsima, interim director of the Center for Humanities and Information. Anyone interested in attending can register here.