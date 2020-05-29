The drag queens in Opulence, Penn State’s premiere drag ambassador club, were getting ready for their annual spring show when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the rest of the semester.

Since then, the queens have been looking for alternative ways to spend their time at home while perfecting their craft.

Despite not being able to put on an in-person show, Opulence was able to put on a virtual show via Instagram Live on April 25.

When it came to planning the virtual show, Opulence looked to other queens who were doing virtual drag shows for guidance.

“It didn't take as much time to plan as a regular in-person show would, which is actually kind of nice,” Colton Lucas, the Opulence web coordinator, said. “We're hoping to do one later in the future and hopefully it will go much smoother now.”

The virtual show included performances from Opulence members, former Opulence queens and queens invited from areas surrounding State College.

Ben Nasal, who is known as Paris in the world of drag, hosted the show, which he said was a morale booster for everyone in quarantine. He added that it ended up drawing in more viewers than anticipated.

David Etzi, a founding member of Opulence, said drag is the kind of gender nonconforming art form that anyone can do, and can be the ultimate way to express yourself.

“[The show] was super fun, Paris hosted it and it went really well,” Etzi said. “For being the first [virtual] drag show, it went without a hitch and it was everything we wanted it to be.”

Nasal (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said Opulence is planning on doing an in-person show in the fall or as soon as possible. But, like most fall activities, its rescheduling is dependent on whether Penn State students will learn remotely or return to campus.

But even though in-person shows are canceled for the time being, the Opulence queens have continued working on different aspects of drag from home. While Nasal and Etzi have both continued to practice applying makeup, Etzi has also been working on editing and recording videos. Lucas (junior-digital and print journalism) plans on further defining the type of drag he wants to take part in.

“For me, I really want to hone in on what type of drag I want to do,” Lucas said. “I'm trying to figure out exactly what I want my drag to be.”

Lucas has been practicing and exploring different genres of drag, as well as finding a way to incorporate country music into what he does — something that is not common with the queens around State College.

The queens agreed that the biggest loss of not being able to perform in person is the lack of interaction between audience members and the queens. During the virtual performance, audience members were able to comment, but interaction was still limited.

“When I perform, I like interacting with the audience,” Nasal said. “It feels kind of weird performing alone, so I sort of pretend [the audience members] are there.”

Performing at an in-person show is what the queens are looking forward to the most after quarantine ends.

“Right before the State Patty weekend, we had a show, and it was just super fun and the audience was great,” Nasal said. “I just want to get back to that as soon as we can.”

