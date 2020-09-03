Penn State Homecoming has announced that it plans to host the annual Homecoming Parade virtually in order to prioritize the safety of everyone involved.

Despite being held online, Penn State Homecoming said the parade has the same goal of bringing together students, alumni, faculty and staff to celebrate Penn State pride.

Penn State Homecoming said it will air a pre-recorded special on Friday, October 16, in additional to featuring the parade on Penn State Homecoming’s social media platforms.

Homecoming will operate differently in several ways in order to garauntee safety of volunteers and participants. Organizations are still invited to participate and be featured in the parade, with the option to be filmed by Homecoming volunteers, who would then compile the videos.

In addition, Penn State Homecoming said it will feature videos from Penn State alumni and community members who want to participate without coming to campus.

Penn State Homecoming also said it will continue to adhere to all CDC, university and state guidlines regarding the coronavirus.

Student and community registration is open now through Sept. 11 at homecoming.psu.edu

