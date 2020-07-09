Amid global protests against racism, one Penn State student has created a social media account to record Black students’ experiences with racism and racial bias within the university and State College community.

The Instagram account, @black_at_pennstate, has over 5,000 followers and has posted about 240 submissions from Black students, alumni and faculty as of July 8.

The account’s owner is a Black student in the College of Arts and Architecture who asked to remain anonymous out of concerns for their safety, something they said is a fear many Black students have when speaking out about these issues.

The purpose of the account, according to the student, is to spread awareness that racism is “well and alive” at Penn State and in State College.

The account's first post from June 27 reads in part, “Whether it’s the constant micro-aggressions or blatant racist remarks, confronting racism and discrimination is a daily struggle for Black Penn Staters.”

The account’s owner said they wanted to consolidate numerous stories from current students and alumni into one place so the university and those attending it can see how prevalent the issues are.

The individual added that some of their friends from home have reached out, saying “they never knew how truly bad it was.”

“[These experiences go] over most white people’s heads because a lot of it doesn’t personally affect them,” the individual said via email. “This puts it out in the open and makes them fully aware of what is going on in the campus we all live/work/learn in. I also wanted Black students as a whole to know that they aren’t alone in their struggle and that fellow Black students throughout campus are dealing with the same issues and taking them on with full force just as they might be.”

Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said the university is aware of the account and is “heartbroken and disturbed” by the posts.

“We hope that our students – past, current and future – know that Penn State is committed to addressing racism, implicit bias and prejudice in all forms,” Powers said via email.

One of the account’s posts addresses the University Park Undergraduate Association, saying the organization treats people of color as if they are “tokens.”

“One of the [representatives] told me, ‘Wow, you’re super good at speaking English even [though] your parents are immigrants,’” the post reads. “Another [representative] told me I don’t deserve to be a part of UPUA because of my race and that since PSU is a [predominantly white institution] it needs more white [representatives].”

Another post claims UPUA uses people of color for “emotional labor.”

UPUA released a statement on Saturday apologizing for the alleged incidents and said its leadership will meet to “create tangible and quantifiable commitments to combat racism internally.”

The owner of the Instagram account also created a petition addressing “Penn State’s historical and current racism and lack of support for [Black, Indigenous and people of color] students and voices.”

“Instead of creating an environment of 'WE ARE' the university has instead created an environment of 'THEY ARE' — 'they' referring to white people,” the petition reads.

The petition also calls on university administrators to create a better environment for students of color on campus.

“Time and time again, the administration has reiterated that it cares and supports its students of color with no action behind those words,” the petition reads. “Empty words do not absolve us of guilt and complicity.”

The petition lists demands to be met by Penn State, including the following: an apology for the university’s treatment of students of color; a reevaluation of the university’s faculty and staff demographics; the “decolonization of Penn State’s Eurocentric curriculum"; required diversity and inclusion training for all of university employees; committees to address diversity and inclusion at Penn State including faculty and student members; a change in the university’s zero-tolerance punishment policy; and an effort to bring scholars to campus who will educate on racial topics.

The petition has over 2,200 signatures as of July 8.

Powers said Penn State President Eric Barron has created two groups to discuss issues about racism and a task force to fully review the Student Code of Conduct.

“We will seek every opportunity for improvement and plan to review the role of restorative justice, as we engage students, faculty and staff in the various aspects of the president’s announced plans,” Powers said.

She added that Penn State’s offices of Affirmative Action and Educational Equity are reviewing the account’s posts and urges students who feel they have been discriminated against to report it here.

The account has received some backlash from people of color who say it silences their voices by not combating racism in a more quantifiable way, according to the account’s owner.

However, the account’s owner said the posts help students of color, regardless of the method in which they amplify students’ voices.

“You don’t go to a women’s rights rally and say, ‘Well what about gay rights?’ Yes, both are equally important, but they’re separate issues,” the student said. “I personally think those comments are problematic and don’t help support the #BLM platform.”

Nonetheless, the account hasn’t received any direct hate comments, which its owner said is “surprising.”

The account’s owner thinks social media is a powerful tool to shed light on racial disparities at Penn State and plans to post on the account until people stop submitting their stories.

“This account means courage, vulnerability, fear, life and accountability. All these stories incorporate those in some fashion,” the individual said. “And it’s a way for us to stand up for the treatment we should be given without having to ask for it while at the same time being protected [by anonymity].”