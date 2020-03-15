Since its founding in 1855, a snow day has been a rare occurrence for Penn State.

However, students will be out of in-person classes until at least April 3 due to the spread of the coronavirus. During the three-week remote learning period, residence halls are closed and students are strongly urged to stay at home.

Many on campus facilities, such as the IM Building, have been closed during this period of time. Pollock Dining Commons will be the only food option available on campus, as well.

According to The Daily Collegian archives, the university's response to the coronavirus is unprecedented. While viruses and natural disasters have affected the Penn State community, there have previously been no widespread university closures as a precaution to student, faculty and staff safety.

When the swine flu spread across the country in 2009, the university kept close tabs on students who showed influenza-like symptoms.

The Daily Collegian reported that “over 400 students” were diagnosed with flu symptoms in late 2009. The university monitored the situation by removing infected students from residential housing where they would eventually be moved into “cohort housing” with other sick students. Housing prepared box meals to be delivered to infected students, as well.

Penn State athletics took precaution to prevent members of various sports teams from contracting H1-N1, according to the Daily Collegian.

However, there were no university-wide cancellations due to the virus.

Penn State put temporary halts to university travels to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Nigeria in 2014 as Ebola began to spread outside of Africa. Students who visited countries exposed to the virus were monitored for three weeks, though there were no reported cases, according to The Daily Collegian.

In 1989, the Collegian reported that students who tested positive for HIV or AIDS would still have access to university facilities and on-campus jobs. Penn State sought to keep the number of people who were aware of students who tested positive at a minimum, so the exact number of students is unknown.

Hurricane Sandy in 2012 had the most impact on a university-wide level.

The Daily Collegian reported that classes were canceled for the “fifth time in 20 years” on Oct. 30, 2012 for half of the day due to high wind. From 1994-2007, all cancellations were caused by snowstorms.

Apart from classes, Hurricane Sandy also caused cross-state trips, voting forums and soccer games to be canceled.

In 2012, Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers told The Daily Collegian “Penn State never closes, at least not entirely” in order to account for students living on campus.

Powers added that residence halls must be operational, "no matter how bad things get," as reported by The Daily Collegian.

