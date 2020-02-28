Although Dr. Rita Castro taught at the University of Lisbon in the capital of Portugal for years, she was “almost in a panic” during her first semester at Penn State because she wasn’t used to teaching in English.

Castro, assistant professor of nutritional sciences, said students were “very, very understanding,” but teaching in a non-native language is only one of many elements in which international instructors have to adjust.

The experiences of international instructors at Penn State vary in terms of their backgrounds, but one thing is clear to many of these professors — Happy Valley is unique compared to other places, and it takes a bit of getting used to.

For instructors coming from schools in other countries, the first adjustment is getting used to the American school system, according to Castro.

In Europe, high schools are more standardized, so all of the students have essentially the same background coming into a class, which makes it easier to make lesson plans and assessments.

“Here, I have students from very different backgrounds,” Castro said.

The structure of courses at American universities is also different from many other countries.

Dr. Fernanda Bonafini, assistant professor of mathematics, is from Brazil and said courses at American universities have “a lot of homework assignments, exams, quizzes,” while in Brazil, grades are based mostly on exams.

Bonafini teaches math of money, which is about monetary systems. She said she regularly uses her knowledge of the Brazilian monetary system in class.

“Certain things [about the monetary system] here are different from the country I’m from, so I have the chance to make a comparison and give another example,” Bonafini said. “So I think students leave class with something extra that maybe the [textbook alone] would not be providing.”

Class sizes in America are much smaller than in Portugal, Castro said, so she had to learn to teach in a more personal way, learning students’ names and holding office hours.

One of the most unique aspects of American universities is the cost of education. In most countries, higher education is free, and Castro said the cost of college affects her mindset.

“When we grade a student [in Portugal], we know that if the student fails, it just will be a matter of taking the class again,” Castro said. “Here, we know that a lot of money will be involved.”

But, international professors don’t just have to adjust to American universities — they must adjust to American students.

Castro has found Penn State students to be “very respectful” compared to her students in Lisbon.

“Sometimes [in Portugal] I had to call [for] attention [because] there was a lot of noise in the classroom,” Castro said. “Here? Never.”

Castro also said that American students are “more protected” than students in Portugal, because instructors have to follow the syllabus and are not allowed to surprise them with assignments.

Dr. José Duarte, Castro’s husband and affiliate professor of architectural engineering and engineering design, agreed. He also taught at the University of Lisbon before coming to Penn State, and said that students in Portugal have more initiative because they cannot rely on the syllabus and have to be prepared for anything.

Bonafini said the students she has taught at Penn State are “much more dedicated to the content" and "more diligent” than those she taught in Brazil.

Pechulano Ngwe Ali, a Ph.D. candidate in mass communications who teaches an international mass communications course, said he’s noticed differences between American students’ attitudes towards college compared to students in Cameroon, where he got his undergraduate degree.

“[Many American students] see college as a social experience more than an educational experience,” Ali said.

Ali added that the differences in the education systems in America and Cameroon lead American students to be more “fixated on grades.”

Different instructors have different perspectives on how their backgrounds as international professors impacts relationships with their students.

Castro said though there is a cultural barrier, she thinks it is “workable,” and she hasn’t felt any “major difficulties.”

Bonafini said that although some students have complained about her accent, most students don’t feel like it was a problem.

“You’re always going to have both of them,” Bonafini said. “But I think in general, we receive more positive feedback and [students] see the benefits of having an international professor.”

Bonafini added that it is much easier for international professors to connect with international students, because “we know their struggle.”

Ali said that, as an international person of color, he has found that his predominantly white classrooms don’t have much of an understanding about his cultural differences. This has been a problem, especially since he teaches a discussion-based class about international mass communication.

He also said he has experienced racial discrimination while in State College.

RELATED

Explaining Penn State’s academic integrity process At the beginning of each semester, Penn State professors typically remind students through t…

“People tend to see learning as just a ritual, but it goes beyond that,” Ali said. “It’s an interaction of cultures in that class, and if we don’t understand where we are from [the perspective of] where our cultures are, and the differences of how to merge those, it can be hard to teach and learn effectively. I have had students come to my office hours and say things that I would consider to be very offensive as an international instructor or as a person of color. But I have to look beyond that.”

International instructors must also adjust to the community in Happy Valley. Since many international professors are from big cities, State College’s way of life can be shocking at first.

“In the beginning, it was a hard fit because this city is too small,” Bonafini said, compared to her hometown of San Paolo.

Now that Bonafini has lived in the U.S. for nine years, she can “see the benefits of living in a small town and also in a college town [as] secure as ours.”

Duarte and Castro experienced a similar trajectory, since they are from Lisbon. Duarte said he values both State College and Lisbon for different reasons, and he appreciates the quality of life in State College.

“It takes me about eight minutes to commute every day, there are no traffic jams, there’s a beautiful landscape, it’s the countryside,” Duarte said.

There were also smaller things that surprised Castro when she first moved to America, noting that it’s easier to recycle in Portugal than the U.S.

Ali summed up his attitude toward State College as, “I’m here for school.”

Having lived in very diverse places, Ali said he’s used to environment that elevates cultural differences more than Penn State does.

“I’ve met great people, incredible people in State College,” Ali said.

However, he said he does not feel a sense of belonging in the area.

Duarte said he feels “detached” from his country, but he doesn’t think being an international professor has prevented him from feeling like a part of the community.

Duarte estimated that more than half of his colleagues in the School of Architecture are international professors, and he’s found the American professors to be accommodating.

“We are very used to American culture anyway because we watch the movies,” Duarte said.

Bonafini, Castro, Duarte and Ali all agreed students and universities benefit from having international instructors.

Duarte thinks it’s good for America to get faculty and students from abroad because exposure to intellectual diversity of people from different backgrounds “enriches the country and intellectual discourse.”

Ali said classes taught by international instructors ideally have the benefit of a “cultural exchange.” He said though being Cameroonian plays a role in teaching international mass communication, he also tries to incorporate his knowledge of places all over the world in which he’s studied.

Bonafini said she hopes that having an international professor can open students’ minds to cultural differences — and she finds students are usually receptive to this idea.

On the first day of class every semester, Bonafini tells her students, “You will notice that I have an accent. But try to take away the best of me — my content, my knowledge, something that you will not find in another place. Because each person is unique. You are unique and I have my form of uniqueness.”