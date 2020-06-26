Penn State President Eric Barron announced Friday that a virtual town hall event on race, bias, diversity and fighting intolerance will take place on June 29 at 3 p.m.

The town hall will be hosted by dean of Dickinson Law School Danielle Conway, professor of African American studies Clarence Lang and chair of the University Faculty Senate Elizabeth Seymour.

Along with Penn State Trustee Brandon Short and vice provost for educational equity Marcus Whitehurst, Barron will provide a summary of the university's initiatives for increasing diversity as well as the purpose of the Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety. The co-chairs of the commission will discuss their experiences and search for committee members.

Students and community members can nominate members for the committee or share ideas at https://actiontogether.psu.edu/.