On Monday the University Park Undergraduate Association announced the campaigning period for the upcoming elections began at 8 a.m.

The 2020 cycle of UPUA elections includes the first contested race for president since 2017. Representative Zachary McKay and Representative Erin Boas will both be vying for the presidency.

UPUA elections were recently moved to April 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., following the University's move to online classes until April 3.

Information on the candidates can be found at vote.psu.edu