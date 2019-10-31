Trick or treat? How about neither.

According to a survey conducted by Statista, 68 percent of Americans plan on participating in Halloween celebrations this year. The remaining 32 percent of Americans don’t plan on taking part in this year’s celebrations for reasons spanning from religious beliefs to location to cultural disparities.

Although Halloween is now observed as a relatively secular holiday, its origin is deeply rooted in religious practices.

According to BBC, Halloween originated as the festival of Samhain, which is part of the ancient Celtic religion common in many parts of Europe. The celebrations were a way of warding evil creatures off and forcing them to retreat back to their own world.

When these traditions began to integrate with Christianity, the date of Oct. 31 was coined as All Hallows’ Eve, and later became most widely known as Halloween.

As many holidays, traditions and practices commonly do, societal celebrations of Halloween evolved significantly over time. Today, Halloween celebrations frequently involve indulging in the “otherworld” by dressing up as evil creatures, carving jack-o-lanterns and celebrating the glamorization of Satan and death.

For many spiritual individuals, the modern celebrations of Halloween are seen as unholy, sinful and morally damaging to take part in.

Deandre Malcolm is part of a Christian family from Johnston, Pennsylvania. Growing up, he was confused by the two conflicting sides he saw of Halloween — the one prominent in his community that seemed to be filled with fun and celebration, and the one his extended family projected as being rooted in sin.

“Some family members told me Halloween is sinful because it promotes the celebration of Satan,” Malcolm (sophomore-public relations) said. “But then my mother, who is religious but not extremely strict, thought Halloween would be a fun experience for my brother and I.”

Because of this, Malcolm and his brother often took part in Halloween celebrations. Still, he felt a certain level of guilt because of how family members communicated the evil associated with Halloween and his participation in the celebration.

“I felt like if they thought I was living sinfully, then I was sinning, and I wasn’t close to God,” Malcolm said.

These sentiments of Halloween being sacrilegious are held by many Christians, as the Bible sanctions witchcraft and sorcery as being an abomination to God. The association between Halloween and taking part in dark activities is what keeps many practicing Christians away from the holiday.

Timothy Benally, a practicing Christian and member of the Native American Navajo tribe, saw Halloween through the lenses of both spirituality and culture. Benally (junior-psychology) grew up in a small community of less than 1,300 people on the Navajo reservation in North Eastern Arizona.

He said that some people on the reservation celebrated Halloween, but many steered clear of it.

Like Malcolm, Benally also saw two different parts to Halloween and how it’s celebrated.

“I knew that it was a holiday that embraced evil and that it should be a time to be spiritually cautious,” Benally said. “But it was also a time to be social, get candy and have fun with your friends.”

The discussions of Halloween on the reservation often emphasized how Halloween was neither a part of American, Navajo or Christian culture — but that it was an entirely separate entity that his community’s beliefs didn’t align with.

Growing up as both Navajo and Christian had a significant impact on how Benally viewed Halloween.

“In the Navajo way, merely talking about death, spirits and Hell are significant taboos because it metaphorically exposes soul in the spirit realm, which puts you at risk for spiritual attacks,” Benally said. “The Christian perspective is similar in the sense that exposing your spirit to evil puts your soul at risk. Not that you can’t do whatever you want, but that the things you want or are attracted to may not be the best things for you.

“We were taught not to participate in Halloween because it didn’t originate from anything else but fear and sin,” he said.

Because of these beliefs, Benally never really participated in Halloween. Instead, he spent many Halloweens deer hunting with his father because Oct. 31 also marks the last day of deer season in Arizona — which, to him, was much more important.

Religion isn’t the only factor that keeps people away from Halloween — culture also plays a role.

Yoni Estifanos moved to the United States from Ethiopia when he was 14 years old. Growing up in Ethiopia, he had become familiar with Halloween as the discourse often associated with Satanism.

“I was told that western Halloween was satanic,” Estifanos (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said. “Growing up in very dominant Christian households, I was taught to stay away from anything that represents darkness, witchcraft, sorcery and other things associated with demonic practices.”

Although Halloween is considered to be unholy by many Ethiopians, Estifanos described taking part in traditional holidays that resembled some aspects of Halloween, such as the celebration of Buhe on Aug. 19, which involves an aspect of “trick-or-treating.”

According to history.com, the United States, Ireland and Canada are the only countries with a majority of citizens who celebrate Halloween, complete with traditions such as dressing up in costumes and trick-or-treating. Holidays around the same time are celebrated in many other countries — such as Dia de los Muertos in Latin America or Guy Fawkes Day in England.

Ido Chuang, an international student from Taiwan, described the celebration of Halloween as being purely Western. Because of this, he never participated in Halloween celebrations growing up, but he did take part in Taiwanese practices he said contain the same idea of the original meaning of Halloween — helping to seal the passageway between our world, and the world of spirits and ghosts.

“People in Taiwan don’t celebrate Halloween because it’s more western and isn’t a traditional thing for us,” Ido Chuang (junior- materials science and engineering). “People know about it, but they just don’t care about it.”