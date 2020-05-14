The University Park Undergraduate Association's first meeting of the summer semester was derailed when individuals entered the meeting and began yelling racial slurs.

During roll call, loud music began playing and a voice could be heard yelling the n-word. The meeting was quickly ended and resumed 20 minutes later.

Since Penn State's transition to remote learning, UPUA has been holding meetings on Zoom and posting meeting links on its Twitter account, which is likely how the individuals gained access to the call.

Once the meeting resumed, there were more security measures in place, and hosts monitored and removed any unfamiliar accounts that tried to join.

UPUA released a statement condemning the language and behavior of the Zoom bombers and apologizing to everyone on the call.

According to the statement, UPUA is pursuing the identity of the Zoom bombers and will take precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future.