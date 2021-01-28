For almost a quarter of a century, debate and research over raising the federal minimum wage has grown, often splitting according to political party lines and rarely resulting in an actual increase in wages.

While the debate has never really faded from public view, Democrats are hopeful the incoming Joe Biden administration will address it.

Although the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, many cities and smaller counties in America have implemented their own minimum wages, according to Penn State macroeconomics professor James Tierney.

One of the major reasons the minimum wage debate has routinely stalled in Congress is the small percentage of people working at the federal minimum wage. Just 2.3% of all workers are compensated at or below the federal minimum wage, according to a 2017 Bureau of Labor Statistics study.

Studies conducted to defend maintaining the minimum wage have produced data revealing decreasing rates of employment, whether in the short or long term, while those in support of raising it have produced similar studies showing no effect on employment, according to Vox.

Research from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates approximately 1.3 million jobs will be lost as a result of a $15 minimum wage floor.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows in the majority of states, the median wage is less than $19 per hour.

Proponents of maintaining the minimum wage use the Congressional Budget Office’s and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data, as well as the increased wages business owners will need to pay their employees to support their position.

On the other side of the debate, those who support a higher minimum wage cite negligible labor force displacement results and believe any consequences are outweighed over the course of several years, according to Tiereny.

This leads to the question of what else could be implemented to alleviate the burdens of poverty that over 34 million people in America live in as of 2019, according to the Census Bureau.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Tierney alluded to the complexities present in the ongoing debate.

“The labor market is so dynamic that changing wages will impact so many other things” he said. “Economists say that there are better programs that can help with poverty.”

Tiereny said one of these “better programs” is the Earned Income Tax Credit, enacted in 1975, which allows working people who receive low- to moderate income.

But an ongoing issue with programs like the EITC, among others, is the difficulty that accompanies convincing the American people.

According to Tiereny, minimum wage is a simple concept with complex effects, while reforms that may be easier to pass in Congress often will have more convoluted applications.

Fellow macroeconomics professor William Goffe supported the notion that government programs, such as the EITC, food stamps and Medicaid, might work better at lifting people out of poverty.

Because of the difficulty that arises from passing federal minimum wage legislation, many states and counties have raised their own minimum wages.

According to Vox, states like California and New York are gradually working toward $15 per hour wages, which could lead to a ripple effect causing other neighboring areas to raise their own minimum wages.

Goffe reiterated that sentiment, as he believes a regional minimum wage might make more sense.

Major opposition to federal minimum wage increases stem from the chance that employers will either reduce their workforce or hire fewer workers in the future, according to Goffe.

Tierney downplayed this effect, citing evidence that shows that “raising [the] minimum wage up to about 60% of the median wage seems to not have a very big, if any, overall effect on employment.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Tierney added, though, that a raise of the minimum could have a negative effect on some people.

“If we’re raising the minimum wage, there will be workers that are displaced,” he said.

However, in the long run, Tierney said the overall effect of having less people living in poverty will positively impact society.

Another facet of the minimum wage debate is the effect minimum wage has on employers.

While people who are most quickly and noticeably affected will be those working at the minimum wage itself, small business owners paying the minimum wage will also experience effects of a shift, according to Tierney.

A clear downside of minimum wage increases for small businesses is that those businesses will not be able to compete with companies like Amazon and Walmart, Tierney said.

“Amazon can easily afford to raise its wage per worker hour, and what that does is it forces out the [family-owned business] downtown that can’t,” he said.

However, minimum wage increases, Tierney added, might incentivize small businesses to find additional ways to increase their revenue and could lead to more creative solutions.

This is known as the “shock effect,” according to Mark Gough, a professor in Penn State’s Department of Labor and Employment Relations.

According to Gough, “the idea [that] people are paid the marginal product of their labor is wrong.” In fact, he believes that if employers compensate workers at a higher wage, their production — and thus a company’s outputs — will equally rise.

A new facet of this year’s minimum wage debate is the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

With millions of minimum wage workers still unemployed, both Goffe and Tierney agree the impetus should shift to raising employment as a first order of business.

“We are realizing how vulnerable people are at the lower end of the wage scale,” Tierney said.

In Pennsylvania alone, the employment rate of high-paying jobs has increased, while nearly 20% of low income workers are still jobless, according to data from www.tracktherecovery.org.

Tierney argues that this data illustrates the inequality of the labor market, and that the easiest way to remedy this inequality — in the eyes of the American people — is to raise the minimum wage.

At the heart of both sides of the discussion, however, is the moral aspect of wages. Neither Democrats nor Republicans are actively seeking to harm American workers in their efforts to raise or maintain the minimum wage, according to Gough.

“I have yet to talk to anybody about this issue that, at the core, does not make a moral argument about it.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE