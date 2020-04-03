Penn State Law at University Park, Dickinson Law and the Penn State Graduate School will offer an alternative grading option for their students in light of the switch to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Penn State news releases.

For graduate students, “P” will indicate earning a C or higher and will count as earned credits on a student's transcript. A “V” will represent getting a D, and a “Z” will stand for receiving an F in the course, both counting as attempted credits on a student's transcript.

These grades will not count toward students' GPAs.

Graduate students will have approximately one week following the posting of final course grades to request the alternative grading system on a class-by-class basis.

Law students don't have the option to choose what happens to their grades, however. Their grades will appear as “credit” or “no credit” instead of a typical letter grade, a mandatory implementation.