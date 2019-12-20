An automated external defibrillator (AED) is missing from the Hintz Family Alumni Center, according to Penn State University Police spokesperson Jennifer Cruden.

An AED is a device used to check an individual’s heart rhythm in the event of a medical emergency, according to the American Heart Association.

The device — worth approximately $1,500, according to the American Heart Association — was allegedly stolen between 4:38 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the University House’s kitchen. Penn State Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Penn State Police at 814-863-1111.