Penn State Police received a report Tuesday of an alleged sexual assault that occurred between 2000 and 2010 in the Lasch Football Building.

An individual visiting the building reported they were sexually assaulted by a known individual in the building. The alleged assault took place between 8 a.m. June 1, 2000 and 11:59 p.m. September 30, 2010.

Penn State Police filed two charges of rape or attempt to rape, and two charges of statutory rape — non-forcible sexual intercourse with an individual who is under the age of consent, according to the FBI website.

The report was filed to police at 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of sexual abuse, including incidents that allegedly occurred in the Lasch Building in the early 2000s.

