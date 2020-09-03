Getting involved in the first few days at Penn State may seem like a daunting task to many, as there are over 1,000 student organizations to choose from.

The involvement fair, usually held on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn, attracts hundreds of students looking to find their niche at the large university. This year, students who want to join clubs or organizations must do so virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Braden Heisler created an Instagram account to help students in the process.

Heisler (junior-industrial engineering) launched @pennstateinvolvement in early August, and the account now has over 1,179 followers as of Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Heisler is the Vice President of the Theme Park Engineering Group and a member of the Institute of Industrial and System Engineers. On the account, he posts information about which clubs are available for students to join and how students may contact them.

During the summer, Heisler said he and the rest of his clubs’ members struggled with the question of how they would recruit new members this academic year, given the lack of personal interaction due to the pandemic.

“[The question] was something that really stuck with me,” Heisler said.

He said he started the account to promote the campus and all of its clubs as a whole.

“Part of being a Penn Stater is really about being a part of a community,” Heisler said.

According to Heisler, Penn State Student Affairs is doing a good job of promoting student clubs and organizations. He said the intention of his page isn’t to undermine Student Affairs, but rather act as an extra outlet through which organizations could reach students.

Heisler said he wants the page to resemble the involvement fair — students can find clubs that interest them and then reach out over social media.

Heisler set up a Google Form, located in the account’s bio, through which clubs can apply to be posted on the page.

He believes the page has been very beneficial for freshmen in particular.

“A lot of freshmen are joining the page, and it’s being shared with other freshmen,” Heisler said. “[The Instagram page is] definitely not the sole reason students are joining these clubs, but I’m just providing a different outlet [for them to do so].”

As far as his plans for the future, Heisler said he will probably stop posting in a few weeks and then resume in the spring.

He said clubs and organizations could resubmit flyers to be posted on the account then.

Heisler also said the account will continue in the coming years if the coronavirus is still an issue.

Jared Martin, a friend of Heisler and president of TPEG, said he believes the Instagram account shows how dedicated Heisler is to helping people during the pandemic.

In addition, Martin (junior-engineering science) said the account has made him aware of clubs he didn’t know existed.

“The old adage is ‘If you ever want to start a club at Penn State, don’t because it probably already exists,” Martin said. “I think [Heisler’s] page has done a lot to encapsulate that.”

Martin said he thinks the page is really helping students find their place and that the success of the page has exceeded his already high expectations.

“It’s also helping transfer students and upperclassmen who have newfound time [to spend],” Martin said. “It helps them find new things to do.”

Martin said he believes the account is just as effective as the involvement fair itself because of how quickly students can find what they are looking for.

Dawn Savage, a program coordinator for Student Organizations in the Office of Student Activities, oversees the involvement fair and manages the organizations that attend.

Savage said Heisler’s page is “absolutely fantastic” and is proud of him for seeing a need and addressing it.

“I think it has a really strong impact,” Savage said. “I was grateful to see it, and we reached out to [him] to help promote our virtual involvement fair.”

Savage also said one of her colleagues reached out to Heisler via the account to see if there were any ways in which they could collaborate.

“Our goal in the Office of Student Activities is always to help people find involvement opportunities that suit their needs, hobbies or interests,” Savage said. “We haven’t ever focused on individual organizations, and so I think what [Heisler] is doing in highlighting the organizations is what has been really useful and compliments what we do.”

Savage said students are missing the in-person interaction and believes Heisler starting the page shows just how impactful Penn State clubs and organizations can be.

“[Heisler] did this because he saw a need, and it really shows how our students look out for one another,” Savage said.