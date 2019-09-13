On April 19, 1989, teenagers Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana spent their day hanging out in the park with friends.

That same night, Trisha Meili was brutally assaulted and raped during her jog through Central Park.

Yusef and Raymond became two of the five African American and Hispanic boys who would later be coined, “The Central Park Five,” who were falsely convicted of the attacks and sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. The boys were between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time of their conviction.

Their detailed story was taken to the big screen by director Ava DuVernay, who adapted their experiences into the critically acclaimed Netflix four-part mini-series, “When They See Us.”

Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana arrived at Alumni Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center on Sept. 12 to lead a conversation titled, “Now They Hear Us: Living Without Regret and Inspiring Future Generations.” The conversation revolved around how the film adaptations of their lives can be used to start discussions about racial injustice embedded in the U.S. judicial system.

“They’ve always seen us as 3/5 of a person,” Salaam said regarding institutionalized racism in police forces. “We’re talking about the morphing of slavery into Jim Crow into the modern thing which is the prison industrial complex.”

Adrianna Willis attended the conversation and was captivated by the comments and experiences that didn’t make it to the TV screen. She said conversations like these are essential for students to take part in.

“It’s important for people to realize that the film wasn’t just a drama series, it was factual,” Willis (freshman-biology) said. “These events actually happened. This stuff is serious, and people need to learn about it.”

In 2002, serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes confessed to the crime, exonerating the Central Park Five. Santana served five years in prison and Salaam served six years and eight months before being released.

The two men discussed the trials and tribulations of returning to life following prison. Santana was 14 and Salaam was 15 when they were falsely convicted. Salaam reminisced on recently finding two photographs of himself, one prior to the case where he looked like a normal teenager, and one a few days after he was released from prison. He said the men in those pictures were two different people.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about the case or what happened to us,” Santana said, “But do we stop living? No.”

The event was free and open to the public. Although the topics were heavy and intense, the two men had a positive attitude and brought humor into the conversation. Students packed in to Alumni Hall, which reached maximum capacity.

“I wanted to hear their side of the story,” Haleem Abdullah (freshman- mechanical engineering) said. “They got arrested for something they didn’t do, and they had to lie just because the police told them to. I wanted to see how they felt when they were in jail, what they thought about, that kind of stuff.”

The conversation included a question-and-answer portion where students could interact directly with the two men and pose individual questions. One student expressed his experience with the prison system and asked how the men prevent their prison experiences from defining them. For Santana, the key is in trying to reclaim lost time.

“We dealt with going into prison at 14, coming out at 21. There’s this gap that’s missing,” Santana said. “How do you reclaim that? It’s hard but you have to try. That’s why I started my clothing line. When I was 14, I loved to sketch and that was taken from me. I wanted to relive that, so Park Madison was born.”

A major player in the mini-series, and in history itself, was President Donald Trump. According to TIME, Trump spent $85,000 placing ads in local newspapers pushing for the use of the death penalty in their case. For Salaam, seeing Trump on the campaign trail and ultimately in the Oval Office following these ads and his involvement in the case was troubling.

“Every great story has a great villain,” Salaam said, regarding Trump. “How do we codify this reality, so people understand what we’re really seeing is white supremacy and white dominance? Those are the only laws that are running America right now.”

Instead of focusing on the trauma in their past, the two men have put their energy towards activism and education. They agree the power is not only in their own hands, but also in the hands of the students that sat in front of them.

“We have to understand our power,” Salaam said. “If we unify under the fact that we all want justice, we have power. I’m talking about people in the audience that represent the kaleidoscope of the human family. As we push forward, we need to know we are the answer to the questions that we seek. You begin to plant the seeds in the future hearts and minds of people, so then the marathon continues.”

