The College of the Liberal Arts has chosen a new theme to dedicate 2020 courses, lectures and events to.

After the success of 2018's theme, “Moments of Change: Remembering 1968,” next year's theme will be entitled “Moments of Change: A Century of Women’s Activism.”

The “Moments of Change: A Century of Women’s Activism” theme will grant students interested women’s efforts over the last 100 years the opportunity to enroll in courses and attend events that will take place on campus, according to a press release.

Richard Page, College of the Liberal Arts associate dean for undergraduate studies and associate professor of German and linguistics, said in the release that the theme was inspired by the centennial of the 19th Amendment being added to the Constitution.

Throughout the spring 2020 semester, events will be held that cover topics from women’s activism across ethnicities, sexual orientation and more.

One highly anticipated event will be a lecture hosting Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and author of the novel “One Person, No Vote.”

Anderson's lecture will be hosted by the McCourtney Institute of Democracy, Africana Research Center, the Humanities Institute and the Richards Civil War Era Center. It will take place at 4 p.m. on April 23, 2020, according to the release.

All events, including Anderson’s, will be added to the College of the Liberal Art’s events calendar.

Clarence Land, the Susan Welch Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts, said that the new theme will allow for opportunities to reflect on the transformation of women’s role in activism and society.

“It encourages us to take critical stock of the contemporary challenges of building gender equity — particularly when we understand that ‘women’s issues’ are multiple, simultaneous and diverse,” Lang said in the release.

