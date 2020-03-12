As the coronavirus continues to spread and the World Health Organization labeled it a pandemic, many institutions have closed down and some organizations like the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority have begun refined mass-cleaning processes.

At Penn State, spokesman Wyatt DuBois said the custodial staff regularly cleans and disinfects frequently touched surfaces in public spaces.

However, in addition to that, the Office of the Physical Plant has enhanced cleaning processes for restrooms, building entrances, building interiors and bottle fill stations.

DuBois added that the disinfectant cleaner used by the custodial staff has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency as effective against the coronavirus and their use is “part of a quality infection prevention and control strategy.”

