Penn State is among 36 colleges and universities across the state that will receive grant money from the "It's On Us" initiative to combat college sexual assault.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced nearly $1 million in grants for the initiative, according to a press release.

“This is the fourth year that my administration will be working with students, schools and communities to raise awareness about and stop sexual assaults,” Wolf said in the release. “We must never tolerate this behavior of a culture that allows it”

The 2019-20 recipients of the “It’s On Us” grants range from private to public institutions. The grants will aim to change the campus culture of nearly 250,000 students — 62,000 of which reside on their campus, according to the release.

The release said many of the recipients will likely use the funds to create online, anonymous options for students to report sexual assault, as per a law passed in July.

