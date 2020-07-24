Penn State Libraries will be licensing more e-books during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State News release. Course reserves will also be available to students online during this time.

Books such textbooks are not for sale as e-books to libraries, but employees at the libraries are hoping to be able to have physical course material that could be made available for 24 hour loan through curbside pick up or walk-up pick up. However, the details to this process have not been determined.

University libraries will be following the REopening Archives, Libraries and Museums (REALM) Project guidelines, meaning the libraries will implement a 96-hour quarantine period for print or physical materials. The purpose of REALM is to provide clear information to support handling materials as libraries and museums look to restart operations and open to the public once again.

Instructors are encouraged to help lower students’ textbook expenses by using the free materials that are available online or to materials licensed by University Libraries through their catalog.

Instructors can also ask for assistance from University Libraries personnel to help locate alternatives to textbooks through the library's current e-resources or open educational resources. To find assistance, instructors will have to contact their campus liaison librarian or the correct subject. Instructors are also able to have materials on hold at the libraries through an electronic reserve request form.

More information on e-books and course materials can be found here.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE