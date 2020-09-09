Though many Penn State students and professors might agree that online classes are not as exciting as in-person classes, some professors said they are putting in extra effort to make their classes as engaging as possible — an initiative that takes thought and time.

Michele Stein, an associate teaching professor of biobehavioral health, said she has been finding new ways to make her classes held via Zoom as engaging as her in-person classes normally are.

“It is really thinking ahead to ‘how can you re-create that feeling in the classroom and getting people to engage with one another?’” Stine said.

Stine explained that in the classroom, things like participation happen quickly, but now it takes more effort to re-create that feeling.

“There are logistical pieces that need to be created in Zoom where those things can happen organically like in a face-to-face classroom,” Stine said.

The concepts taught in many of the biobehavioral health classes are complex and need to be broken down for students to understand, Stine said, so she likes to break down topics by using a chalkboard.

Over Zoom, she has had to get creative to do this.

“I have a setup in my house where I actually put dry erase contact paper on one wall, so that I can put my computer and camera in front of it and stand there so I have something to write on, and students can see on the camera,” Stine said.

According to Stine, Zoom classes have some pros, such as allowing her to provide additional support to students who are struggling with certain topics.

She said it has pushed her to find new resources to help students who have trouble understanding certain topics.

“I can ask, ‘Where are the [certain topics] in my class, where I can usually anticipate where students struggle?’” Stine said. “I can make smaller recordings I can embed in the class, this extra piece for more resources.”

Stine said professors worked hard to adjust to the online instruction mode.

“I do think the remote classes are much more work because it is easier to have spontaneous discussion and have people turn around and talk to each other,” Stine said.

Stine said she also misses the face-to-face interaction in the classroom setting.

“My wish… would be, if you have a Zoom class, put a picture on your profile on Zoom. It is much easier to see a face rather than just the black and white name,” Stine said. “I completely understand if students do not want to turn their cameras on in class, but it is nice to have the picture there.”

Alison Jaenicke, an assistant teaching professor of English and the assistant director of creative writing, said teaching in-person is distinctively different for the creative learning process than teaching online.

Jaenicke’s classes are in-person, and she streams them via Zoom.

She has her students conduct peer reviews of one another’s work, which she said can be difficult over Zoom.

Jaenicke said she has organized students into groups using the breakout room feature on Zoom, but when she visited the rooms “nothing was happening.”

“We do workshops where people are sharing personal stories and being vulnerable,” Jaenicke said. “You need to get to know each other.”

Getting to know your classmates via Zoom is very difficult, and in most cases, is not realistic, she said.

“It is hard to [show and organize everything on Zoom] while running a class,” Jaenicke said. “It is just names on a screen. I can’t deal with just 24 names on the screen.”

Nonetheless, Jakenicke said Zoom is great for one-on-one conferences.

Something Julie Gillan said she has noticed about her Zoom classes is how much more distracted she gets.

“It is hard to not look at my phone,” Gillan (senior-agricultural business) said.

Gillan said she is much more tempted to do other things in her room than pay attention to class.

“Professors can’t see you are on your phone, and while on Zoom classes, I look at my phone more,” Gillan said. “In [an in-person] class, you really can’t check your phone.”