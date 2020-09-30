Penn State University Police and Public Safety is hosting its second “Coffee with a Cop” event on Oct. 7.

The event will be held on Zoom, and participants can talk with Penn State police officers while eating lunch or drinking coffee.

Penn State employees and students can also present questions to the officers and learn about the different programs within University Police.

In 2019, University police officers hosted the event and the success led Penn State police to host the event again this year.

“Penn State police officers host community events throughout the year at all of the 22 campuses we serve, and National Coffee with a Cop Day is another way for our officers to show appreciation to our community,” Charlie Noffsinger, assistant vice president of University Police and Public Safety said via a Penn State release. “We encourage members of our community to join this session as a way to get to know our police officers better and learn about the many programs and services we offer.”

Those interested in participating must register here prior to the event.

