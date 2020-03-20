A vigil for the Penn State Class of 2020 will be held Friday night at 8 p.m. via Zoom, the online streaming platform that Penn State professors have been using to teach classes, according to a Facebook event.

Penn State announced Wednesday that in-person classes will be moved online for the remainder of the semester due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, effectively cutting the spring 2020 semester in half.

Those graduating at the end of the semester have expressed their sadness, frustration and remorse at the thought of not getting the ending that many college seniors get to have.

“Come join the class of 2020 in remembering all the great memories of the last 3.67 years,” the event description reads. “A time to be with friends and mourn the loss of the last 8 weeks of our senior year.”

All are welcome to attend. Those wishing to attend the online “vigil” should fill out the Google Form located on the event page, after which you’ll be sent the link to join via Zoom.

The event, according to the Google Form, is BYOB (Bring Your Own Booze), BYOC (Bring Your Own Candle), and BYOF (Bring Your Own Flowers).

Students held a vigil for the recently closed Taco Bell on College Avenue earlier this month, garnering a huge crowd and subsequent national attention.

